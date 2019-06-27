A Davenport woman charged in connection with a head-on collision in December on U.S. 67 in Bettendorf has pleaded not guilty.
Vera Ann Clay, 24, waived her right to a formal arraignment and filed a written plea through her attorney, Dana Coppell, in Scott County District Court.
She is charged with one count of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Clay has a pretrial conference July 19. A trial is tentatively set for July 29.
The crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 6100 block of State Street, according to police. Clay was driving a white 2010 Volkswagen Routan east; a second vehicle also driving east was close by.
According to police, Clay said the other vehicle made contact with hers. The two vehicles were traveling at least 20 mph over the posted speed limit of 55 mph. The cars also engaged in "other reckless behavior, such as swerving, lane changing and following each other closely, according to the affidavit.
Clay lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the oncoming westbound lane and struck a 2018 GMC Sierra head-on. The force of the collision was so significant that the GMC Sierra was thrown off the roadway and caught fire. The driver of the truck, Bob Thompson of Rock Island, suffered serious internal injuries and injuries to his arms and legs. He was airlifted from the scene to University Hospitals, Iowa City. Clay also was airlifted.
Clay also was cited for reckless driving, speeding and failure to provide insurance.
A warrant has been issued for the driver of the second vehicle, Christina Renee Nolen, 35. She was not in custody as of Thursday morning, according to police.