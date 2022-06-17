Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating another woman with tire iron

A Davenport woman convicted in April of beating another woman with a tire iron in August of 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison during a hearing Friday in Scott County District Court.

Olympia Rachelle Cooks, 43, also known as Olympia Rachelle Beck-Cooks in district court electronic records, was found guilty April 20 by a Scott County jury of one count of willful injury causing serious injury.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Richard Niesen, at 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2020, Cooks used a blunt object to beat another person. The victim, a woman, suffered a fracture to her left wrist, visible wounds to the head and a concussion. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Grand Avenue.

At the time she committed the battery against the other woman, Cooks was on probation until Aug. 16, 2024, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

On July 22, 2019, a Hardin County jury found Cooks guilty of one count of threat of terrorism — a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years — and three counts of second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Eldora Police Officer Anthony Schrad, at 4:29 p.m. on May 23, 2018, Hardin County Dispatch received a call that the State Training School in Eldora had received threats from a parent of one of the juvenile inmates of the facility.

Treatment Services Director Brett Lawrence told officers that the facility had received multiple threats via telephone from the mother of a student. The woman was identified as Olympia Cooks. She had been upset about the discipline that was applied to her son.

Cooks made three calls to the school that day and had spoken with three people at the facility.

Lawrence told officers that his biggest concern was that Cooks threatened to go to the school and blow it up. Cooks also stated that she and her crew would “snatch” her son out of there.

Because of the threats the school was placed on lockdown.

During a hearing Aug. 16, 2019, in Hardin County District Court, Cooks was sentenced to two years on probation.

Cooks appealed her sentence to the Iowa Court of Appeals, which affirmed her conviction on July 22, 2020.

On April 13, 2021, an application to revoke Cooks’ probation was filed in Hardin County District Court.

According to that application, Cooks called her probation office at 10 a.m. on April 8, 2021, and asked if she had a warrant for her arrest. The warrant was out of Scott County for the willful injury causing serious injury that occurred Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport.

Cooks was told by her probation office to turn herself in no later than April 9, 2021. However, she could not do so as she was at her father’s residence in Texas. Cooks had no permission to be outside of Scott County.

Cooks turned herself in on April 12, 2021, and she was later placed back on probation.

