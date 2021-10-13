Davenport woman struck by pickup truck has died

A Davenport woman hit by a pickup truck Thursday has died, according to a Wednesday news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Larita Hoeck, 60, was trying to cross Lincoln Avenue at West Locust Street a little before 5 p.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 pickup truck. The truck was making a left turn from eastbound lanes of West Locust Street into the northbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue.
The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. She then was transported to University Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s Crash Investigations Unit.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
