A Davenport woman charged in connection with a head-on collision in December on U.S. 67 in Bettendorf has waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court.
Vera Ann Clay, 24, will be arraigned June 20 on a charge of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony.
During a preliminary hearing, a judge determines where there is enough evidence for the case to move forward. The judge does not determine the defendant’s guilt or innocence.
Clay remains free on bond.
The crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 6100 block of State Street, according to police.
Clay was driving a white 2010 Volkswagen Routan east; a second vehicle also driving east was close by.
According to the affidavit, Clay said the other vehicle made contact with hers. The two vehicles were traveling at least 20 mph over the posted speed limit of 55 mph.
The cars also engaged in “other reckless behavior, such as swerving, lane changing and following each other closely, according to the affidavit.
Clay lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the oncoming westbound lane and struck a 2018 GMC Sierra head-on. The force of the collision was so significant that the GMC Sierra was thrown off the roadway and caught fire.
The driver of the truck, Bob Thompson, 63, of Rock Island, suffered serious internal injuries and to his arms and legs. He was airlifted from the scene to University Hospitals, Iowa City. Clay also was airlifted.
A warrant was issued for her April 26; she was arrested Wednesday. She also was cited for reckless driving, speeding and failure to provide insurance.
A warrant also has been issued for the driver of the second vehicle, Christina Renee Nolen, 35.
She was not in custody as of Friday morning, according to police.