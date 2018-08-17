A Davenport woman accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on her 2-year-old disabled child and threatening to kill the child while live streaming it on social media has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Darshanda T. McNeal, 29, will be arraigned Sept. 6 on a charge of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence to determine whether the case should proceed to trial. The judge does not determine a defendant’s guilt or innocence at that time.
On Thursday, Judge Stuart Werling denied her request to reduce her $5,000 cash bond.
Davenport police were sent to McNeal’s home just before 11 a.m. Aug. 9 for a report of a person pouring rubbing alcohol on a child and threats to kill the child.
Police say she was live streaming what she was doing on Facebook with her cell phone. Officers were able to intervene and the child was taken to a local hospital, according to police.
The child did not suffer any injuries, according to police.
McNeal told officers at first that she committed the act for an unknown reason, but later said she committed the act for fun, according to police.
She remained in the Scott County Jail Friday.