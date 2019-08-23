Davenport police arrested two women Thursday for allegedly selling crack cocaine to a police source.
Melissa Ann Howard, 48, of 709 W. 14th St., is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine.
Sylvia Nichell Howard, 46, of 1314 Gaines St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine.
Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau, in July and again on August 12 officers were conducting a drug investigation and used a confidential source to purchase crack cocaine from the women.
Each of the purchases was seen by officers who also were recording the transactions on video. The sales on August 12 took place in the parking lot of 709 W. 14th St., an apartment building located at the corner of West 14th and Gaines streets.
Other sales took place in the immediate vicinity of West 14th and Gaines streets.
Melissa Howard was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail bonds totaling $20,000, cash or surety.
Sylvia Howard was released early Friday after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.
Melissa Howard has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 30 in Scott County District Court.
Sylvia Howard is scheduled to make her first appearance in Scott County on August 27.