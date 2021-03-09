 Skip to main content
Davenport's Central High School locked down for a time Tuesday after anonymous threat
Davenport's Central High School locked down for a time Tuesday after anonymous threat

An anonymous threat led to a lockdown Tuesday at Davenport’s Central High School.

The school received the call just after noon, according to a news release from the district. The entire campus was locked down and officials called police, who investigated the school building and the surrounding neighborhood.

They notified the district there was no threat, and the lockdown ended about 1:40 p.m.

The district did not describe the nature of the threat, and the Davenport Police Department referred queries to the district.

