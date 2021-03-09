Davenport's Central High School locked down for a time Tuesday after anonymous threat

An anonymous threat led to a lockdown Tuesday at Davenport’s Central High School.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school received the call just after noon, according to a news release from the district. The entire campus was locked down and officials called police, who investigated the school building and the surrounding neighborhood.

They notified the district there was no threat, and the lockdown ended about 1:40 p.m.

The district did not describe the nature of the threat, and the Davenport Police Department referred queries to the district.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anthony Watt Follow Anthony Watt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today