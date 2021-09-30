Davenport's Latrice Lacey acquitted of assault charges in third trial

Latrice Lacey has been acquitted on three charges of assault Thursday afternoon.
This was the third time her case had been before a jury in Scott County.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Lacey's attorney, Victoria Cole, finished their closing arguments just after noon.
Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, is accused of attacking her former boyfriend with a two-pound hammer in April 2018. She was initially charged with three counts of assault and one count of first-degree harassment.
Her first trial ended in a mistrial. During her second trial in September 2019, a jury convicted Lacey, 35, of second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor. The second jury, however, could not reach consensus on the counts of assault, and a mistrial was declared. She is being tried on these charges now.
Lacey was sentenced in January 2020 to one year in jail, suspended with probation, for the harassment charge, as well as a fine of $315 and court costs. Her appeal will be heard by the Iowa Supreme Court on Oct. 21.
Throughout the latest trial, Walton stressed the importance of video surveillance footage that captured the April 30, 2018 fight between Lacey and Clyde Richardson outside the downtown Davenport building where Richardson worked.
Through all three trials Walton has maintained that Lacey went to the business looking for Richardson and attacked the man.
The prosecution also relied on statements Lacey made to mislead police and investigators about the nature of her relationship to Richardson. Lacey originally told police Richardson was an "uncle." Under oath during the latest trial, Lacey said the two had a friendship, entered into a relationship over 10 years ago, and had stayed in contact at various times when Richardson needed help or a place to stay.
By 2017 Lacey was dating Charlie Davis. Lacey and Davis are married and Davis testified during the latest trial.
In her close, Cole broke down the video and claimed it showed Richardson pushed Lacey and continued to pursue her after she tried to leave. Cole asserted Lacey only picked up the hammer to ward off aggression from Richardson.