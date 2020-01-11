Davenpot woman arrested for selling crack cocaine

A 61-year-old Davenport woman with a history of drug and burglary convictions that date locally back to 1999 has been arrested for selling crack cocaine.

Diana Vesey-Hall, of 6111 N. Brady St., Room 119, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Vesey-Hall also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits, on May 1, 2019, officers with the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau and NETS Unit, or Neighborhoods Energized To Succeed, were conducting a narcotics investigation at the Quad-City Inn, 6111 N. Brady St.

Officers seized eight individually packaged rocks of crack cocaine in Vesey-Hall’s pocket.

She was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $75,000 bond, cash or surety.