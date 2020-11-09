 Skip to main content
David Streets, convicted in 1981 Davenport murder, dies of COVID-19, preexisting conditions in prison
topical

One of the five individuals involved in the 1981 murder of Mark Webb in Davenport has died in prison.

David A. Streets, 70, was pronounced dead at 9:48 a.m. Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His death was likely due to complications from COVID-19 and multiple pre-existing health conditions, the Iowa Department of Corrections said.

He had most recently been imprisoned at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Streets received a life sentence for kidnapping in the first degree and murder in the first degree in Scott County, and his prison term began June 11, 1981.

Streets was convicted that year for his role in the Feb. 8, 1981, killing of Mark Webb in his Davenport apartment and the kidnapping of Russell Greer, who was taken hostage by the group and taken to Palisades State Park, near Cedar Rapids, where he was tied to a tree, beaten severely and left for dead.

Greer survived, and later served as the principal witness for prosecutors after he watched Webb's slaying.

As of Friday, The Marshall Project was reporting that there have been at least 1,394 cases of coronavirus among prisoners in Iowa and 1,246 of those inmates have recovered. There had been at least four deaths of COVID-19 among Iowa prisoners, not including Streets.

