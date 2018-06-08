Police have arrested a second man wanted in connection to a May 24 shooting in East Moline.
East Moline Police said officers were called to the area of Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive around 11:30 p.m. May 24 for a report of shots fired. A 27-year-old male from East Moline was getting fuel at the Shell Express gas station in the 4100 block of Kennedy Drive when he was approached by occupants of a black Pontiac Grand Am, police said.
An argument ensued and eventually both vehicles left the gas station. The occupants of the Grand Am then started shooting a handgun at the victim near the intersection of Kennedy Drive on Avenue of the Cities, police said, striking the man in the arm.
He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to East Moline Police. Police later located the Grand Am in the 4400 block of 53rd Street in Moline and took the driver, Justin Andrews, 18 of Moline, into custody.
At 12:43 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police arrested Samuel Daxon, 20, of Davenport, who allegedly fled the May 24 arrest. He was listed as being in the Scott County Jail Friday morning.
Andrews and Daxon are both charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 Felony.
The case remains under investigation by East Moline Police. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Daxon is asked to call East Moline Police at 309-752-1547, or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the smartphone app P3 Tips.