The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a 49-year-old inmate at the Scott County Jail died.
Billy Ray Lacy, 49, of Davenport, was found to be unresponsive in his bed during a morning wellness check around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Scott County Sheriff's Maj. Bryce Schmidt said in a media release.
Correctional and medical staff responded immediately and began an attempt to resuscitate Ray without success. When Medics arrived, he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed at University Hospitals, Iowa City, the following day. The results are pending, and final autopsy results are not expected to be concluded for several weeks.
The death does not appear to be suspicious, Schmidt said in the release. The sheriff's office requested the DCI to investigate because the death occurred in the jail, he said.
Lacy was booked into the Scott County Jail early Saturday on charges of operating while intoxicated-first offense, driving under suspension, violation of a restricted license and failure to maintain control.
A Scott County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched about 2:36 a.m. Saturday to Highway 61 where a vehicle was in the median, according to an arrest affidavit filed in his case.
Lacy, the driver, was passed out behind the wheel, had blood shot and watery eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. When officers talked to him, he was slurring his words and admitted to having some drinks.
Lacy consented to to a field sobriety test, but he could not walk or stand without support and was unable to perform the test.
He was given a preliminary breath test, which showed a blood alcohol content of .381. Lacy was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and consented to a breath sample, which showed his blood alcohol content as .422 at 4:38 a.m., according to the affidavit.
Schmidt said inmates are monitored in booking until their blood alcohol content comes down. If they have any issues, he said, the jail's medical staff attends to to them.