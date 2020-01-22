DEA announces large meth, fentanyl and heroin busts in Iowa

A multi-state effort to crack down on drugs sourced from Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel has led to a large bust in Iowa.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Southern District of Iowa U.S office and Omaha office of the Drug Enforcement Agency, over the course of the last two years narcotics agents in Iowa seized over 200 pounds of methamphetamine, 50,000 fentanyl pills and over 22 pounds of heroin.
The drugs have an estimated street value of at $2 million. Officials said other assets and some of the proceeds from drug sales also were seized.
Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Des Moines Resident Office teamed with a number of agencies to arrest 21 people alleged to be high-ranking members of the Jesse Sanchez Drug Trafficking organization, including: the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, United States Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
Officials claim the Sanchez organization is based out of southern California and sourced by the Sinaloa Cartel.
In a news release from the Omaha office of the DEA, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa said on Jan. 14, the last defendants of the conspiracy were indicted.
The 21 defendants received combined sentences totaling 218 years in federal prison. Of the 21 defendants, nine multi-pound methamphetamine suppliers are residents of Iowa, while nine California residents supplied the drugs to Iowa. Three co-conspirators are from Nevada.
“Make no mistake, Iowa is a target for drug cartels who are pumping hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine into our communities,” Krickbaum said in the news release. “We will find these drug traffickers and put them in federal prison. The United States Attorney’s Office is grateful to our partners in law enforcement for their tireless work to protect Iowans from these criminal organizations.”