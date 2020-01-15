You are the owner of this article.
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Moline
The Moline police Department is investigating a death at 12th Street and River Drive.

The police confirmed the death and location, but could not provide more detail.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said it was a pedestrian versus a vehicle collision, and said a deputy coroner was on scene. 

This story will be updated.

