MUSCATINE, Iowa — A death investigation is underway, according to Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, after a body was found early Tuesday morning on Highway 38 near Muscatine.
In a new release, the sheriff's office received a call around 1 a.m. of a female laying on the side of the road just north of county road F70 or 155th Street.
The deceased has not been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 9. No cause or manner of death has been released, nor circumstances surrounding the death.
The road was closed for officers to conduct and investigation, and an investigation is underway with assistance from the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Muscatine County Attorney's Office.
This story will be updated as more details are available.