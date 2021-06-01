Death of 17-year-old brings charges to 2 Kewaneeans

CAMBRIDGE — Two Kewanee residents have been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with endangering the life or health of a child.

Timothy L. Waugh, 46, and Patricia E. Allensworth, 27, were charged May 27 with knowingly permitting the life or health of A.M.H., a child under the age of 18 to be endangered, a Class 3 felony punishable by 2-5 years in prison or up to 30 months probation.

According to the charge, the two did not seek professional medical care for the 17-year-old after rendering insufficient emergency medical aid during a medical emergency that was the minor's proximate cause of death.

Waugh and Allensworth were arraigned by Judge James Cosby on May 28. The public defender's office was appointed for each of them, and a preliminary hearing was set for June 7.

Both were in the Henry County Jail on Tuesday on $50,000 bond.

