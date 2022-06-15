Death of Maqoketa man in Rock Island County Jail may have been a medical issue

A Maquoketa man's Monday death in the Rock Island County jail may have resulted from a medical issue.

Eric C. Petersen, 46, of Maquoketa, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional officers, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. He was discovered at 7 p.m. Monday and emergency medical procedures were undertaken.

Petersen was pronounced dead at the jail. He was serving a five-day sentence for a driving under the influence, beginning June 10.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said he performed an autopsy on Petersen on Tuesday morning. The preliminary results showed no evidence that Petersen was harmed by another person and the death was being investigated as a medical situation. Gustafson declined to provide further details on the type of medical condition.

Gustafson said he was still performing tests and the investigation was ongoing with the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office both participating.

