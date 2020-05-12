Deaths in May 5 Interstate 88 fatal considered accidental

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The deaths of two Rock Island men killed in a May 5 crash on Interstate 88 near Joslin were considered accidental Tuesday.

The crash happened when a 2006 Black Jeep Liberty collided with a 2017 White Ford Edge around 2:32 p.m. near mile marker 6 in the westbound lanes, according to the Illinois State Police.

Killed were Songolo Lolonga, 38, Rock Island, who was the driver of the Liberty; and Wilonja M. Mashimango, 27, Rock Island, one of his passengers.

Initial examinations of their bodies indicated the two men died from traumatic injuries caused by the crash, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Autopsies were not done, but toxicology tests were performed. The results were pending as of Tuesday.

The state police said soon after the crash that the investigation indicated the eastbound Liberty veered into the center median for an unknown reason, rolled over and collided with the westbound Edge.