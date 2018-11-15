A 12-year-old boy accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in August will have to wait at least a few more weeks to learn whether he will be tried in adult court as a youthful offender.
A waiver hearing was scheduled Thursday in Scott County Juvenile Court. The same day, Assistant Scott County Attorney Dion Trowers filed a motion to delay the hearing to give him more time to go over a psychological evaluation that he received late Wednesday afternoon, according to the motion.
Associate Judge Christine Dalton granted Trowers' request and set the hearing for Dec. 7. She also ruled during a hearing that was closed to the public that the boy will remain in custody at the Scott County Juvenile Detention, according to court documents.
He is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents allege the boy, armed with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun, walked into a classroom at the junior high at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 and ordered everyone to the ground.
He pointed the gun in the teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but forgot to take the safety off. The teacher got the gun away from him and it was secured by law enforcement.
Scott County prosecutors in September filed a motion to try the boy as a youthful offender. If granted, he would be tried in adult court and, if convicted, would be sentenced in and remain under the supervision of the juvenile court until just before his 18th birthday.
The case then would return to adult court, where a judge could dismiss it or sentence the boy to adult prison, among other sentencing options.
The Quad-City Times is not naming the boy because it has not been determined if he will be tried as a juvenile or as a youthful offender in adult court.