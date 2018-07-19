Tremayne Thomas vehemently denied killing his longtime friend, Brandon Brooks, during an interview with two Davenport Police detectives on May 31, 2017.
Just one day earlier, the body of Brooks was found on fire in front of a home at 3010 W. Denison Ave. The 35-year-old father of two had been beaten and shot before his body was set on fire.
“I never put my hands on that man, I didn’t do that,” Thomas told detectives Brian Morel and Errol Walker in an interview room at the Davenport Police Department. “I didn’t take him nowhere, I didn’t dump him, I didn’t do none of that.”
“But who did?” Morel asked
“I didn’t,” Thomas replied.
A video of the interview was played Thursday afternoon on the third day of testimony in his trial in Scott County District Court.
Thomas, 43, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in Brooks’ death.
He was charged in late June 2017 after results from the state crime lab showed that Brooks’ blood was found in his apartment at 3536 Heatherton Drive and in his work truck.
Walker testified Thursday that video surveillance from a home on West Denison Avenue showed a similar type truck with a topper drive away from the direction of the home where Brooks was found around 4:12 a.m.
Police were dispatched to the area around 4:29 a.m. after a witness reported seeing two fires near each other. An officer testified earlier this week that he smelled the faint odor of gasoline when he responded to the scene.
At 3:45 a.m. May 30, 2017, surveillance video captured at 3240 Heatherton Drive showed Thomas pull up in a van and go inside the building to retrieve a gas can from a maintenance room.
Thomas did maintenance work around apartments on Heatherton Drive.
Brooks’ blood also was found in the van.
Thomas was taken into custody on May 31, 2017, on an unrelated matter and was interviewed as part of the homicide investigation.
Thomas told the detectives that he had known Brooks for 17 years and said he was a “cool guy” who kept to himself.
Court records show that Brooks was released from the Scott County Jail, where he was awaiting trial on a burglary charge, on May 25, 2017. Prosecutors dismissed the charge when a key witness in the case could not be located.
Thomas was later charged as a co-defendant in that case. The case has since been dismissed.
Thomas told the detectives that Brooks “popped up out of nowhere” on May 29, 2017, and said he had gotten out of jail early.
Thomas said Brooks said he was going to go to Walmart to buy a bicycle and would come back.
Several officers testified this week that they located the bicycle chained up outside Thomas’ apartment building.
At some point while outside Thomas’ apartment building, Brooks argued with someone on the phone about clothes, Thomas told the detectives. He said he didn’t know who Brooks was talking to and said he left after that.
Thomas said he didn’t know what time Brooks left. He said he and his girlfriend and several others drank at her Heatherton Drive apartment until the early morning hours.
He said he later heard from a friend that Brooks was killed. Thomas said he didn’t know who would want to hurt Brooks but said he had a “mouth.”
When asked by Morel about a stain on his carpet, Thomas said he had been sleeping and a candle had dropped to the floor and set his comforter on fire. He showed the detectives a burn scar on his arm and estimated that the incident happened at least a week earlier.
As the detectives continued to press him on a timeline of the night, Thomas said over and over again that he didn’t kill Brooks nor did he know who did.
“Nothing he can do to make me that mad,” Thomas told the detectives. “He too little for me; if anything, I would just catch him and just beat him the (expletive) up, you know what I’m saying. I did not kill that man.”
He further told the detectives that if he had killed someone, he would have left them “where the (expletive) you at” and wouldn’t have moved the body.
“I’m not putting no gas, burning no body up,” he told the detectives. “You know, if it was me, I would have burnt the whole (expletive) house down.”
Morel told Thomas that he never said that Brooks' body was set on fire.
“How else do you get on fire?” Thomas said.
The remainder of the interview video will be played for jurors Friday.
The case is being tried by Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine and Caleb Copley. Thomas is represented by Public Defender Derek Jones.