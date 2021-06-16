Defendant in Henry County DUI/death case fails to appear; warrant issued

CAMBRIDGE — A $250,000 warrant has been issued for the arrest of Lorenzo S. Quintero, 50, of Kewanee after he failed to appear Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court for sentencing for aggravated driving under the influence in a fatal car crash from 2017.

The April 9, 2017, incident killed Gabina Garcia, 27, of Kewanee, Quintero's sister-in-law.

The incident happened about 3:15 a.m. on Route 78 north of Kewanee when Quintero was driving his wife and Garcia home from a Davenport dance club. According to the accident reconstructionist, Quintero's vehicle drifted out of its lane through the oncoming lane and into the eastside ditch where it vaulted over a driveway, went airborne, landed and rolled. There was no evidence of evasive maneuvering. Garcia was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle through the sun roof.

In December of 2019, Quintero was scheduled to plead guilty to the charge, but changed his mind during the plea hearing. A stipulated bench trial was held Jan. 24, 2020, in which Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found Quintero guilty of Class 2 felony aggravated driving under the influence/causing death.

Quintero was scheduled for sentencing on May 6, but the hearing was continued because he was taking his wife, who has cancer, to the hospital.