Deliberations begin in the murder trial of Chrystian Z. Smith

The jury for Chrystian Z. Smith’s murder trial began its deliberations Monday.

Scott County authorities have accused Smith in the killing of Jamon Winfrey in 2021. Smith, 19, Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in relation to Winfrey’s death.

Authorities believe Winfrey, 14, Davenport, was shot on Feb. 24, 2021, when members of the Mad Max Gang began shooting at their Savage Life rivals in the 1300 block of Farnam Street. Winfrey’s body was found the next day between two nearby houses. An autopsy determined he’d been shot to death.

Two other men — John Eddie Hanes III, 19, and Javon Combs, 21 — also face charges of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in relation to Winfrey’s death. They are also from Davenport.

Smith is the first of the three men to be tried for the killing. The proceedings began Nov. 14 with jury selection and concluded Monday around 12:30 p.m, leaving the jury to begin reviewing the evidence.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley said around 4:30 p.m. that the jury was sent home for the night and the expectation was they would return to the courtroom at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

During his opening argument last week, Copley said that the decisions Smith made the day of the shooting led to Winfrey’s death.

Tomas Rodriguez, Smith’s attorney, argued that Combs and Hanes, not his client, were responsible for Winfrey’s death. Those two acted on their own without encouragement or assistance from Smith.

Copley said Smith was driving with Combs and Hanes when he saw two vehicles stopped at the intersection of 13th and Farnam streets and identified them as the “opposition.”

Winfrey was in one of those two vehicles, Copley said.

In earlier court hearings related to the killing, police have accused Smith, Hanes and Combs of being members of the Mad Max Gang or MMG, while Winfrey was a member of the Savage Life gang.

At the time of the shooting, the gangs had “shoot-on-sight” orders for each other's members, police said.

After identifying members of Savage Life at the intersection, Smith maneuvered the vehicle he was driving to block the intersection and Combs began shooting, Copley alleged last week.

Smith then handed a gun to Hanes, who also began shooting, Copley said.

When the shooting started, Winfrey got out of the vehicle in which he was riding and tried to flee, Copley said. He was shot in the back and the wound was fatal.

Winfrey was not armed, Copley said.

Rodriguez said the evidence disputed the prosecution’s argument that Smith gave a gun to Hanes — whom Rodriguez argued was already armed — or that Smith tried to block the street.

Smith did not shoot Winfrey, Rodriguez said. That was Hanes or Combs.

Opening arguments outline what the attorneys on either side of a case think the presented evidence will prove. Attorneys give them before the jury hears from witnesses or reviews other evidence.

The cases against Combs and Hanes were pending as of Monday, according to court records. Both men have hearings scheduled for February.