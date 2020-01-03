Denison man arrested on sexual abuse charge

Davenport police have arrested a 19-year-old Denison, Iowa, man on sex abuse charges after they say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old.
William Kaden Valet, of 10 Opportunity Dr. in Denison, Iowa, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. If Valet is convicted he will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Evan Obert, the sexual abuse was reported at 9:58 p.m. Dec. 27.
Valet spoke to police after being give his Miranda rights and admitted to assaulting the 13-year-old.
Valet was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.