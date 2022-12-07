Dense fog Wednesday causes multiple crashes on U.S. 61 in Clinton County

Dense fog Wednesday morning along U.S. 61 in Clinton County caused several multiple-vehicle collisions in the area of 250th Avenue that caused two people to be taken to area hospitals and forced the closing the highway for more than two hours, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said.

Greenwalt said that at 8:28 a.m. Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the intersection of U.S. 61 and 250th Avenue to investigate a multivehicle collision.

Deputies found three involved semitrailers and one passenger vehicle.

The crash scene involved both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 61 which forced the closure of the roadway in both directions.

Due to the limited visibility created by the dense fog, traffic approaching the scene was not able to adequately see the emergency vehicles or emergency workers, Greenwalt said.

Approaching vehicles failed to slow down and created a substantial risk to the deputies and other first responders at the crash scene.

While officers were working the initial crash there were four other crashes in the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 and surrounding area.

The roadway was closed for about 2½ hours until all the damaged vehicles could be removed.

Greenwalt said that two people were transported to area hospitals, while six others were treated at the scene for minor injuries or checked for injury.

The conditions of the two injured people were not available late Wednesday.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene including DeWitt Police, Iowa DOT, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, fire departments from DeWitt, Welton, Delmar, Grand Mound and Davenport, as well as ambulances from Genesis, Medic EMS and Maquoketa.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol.