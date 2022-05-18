Department of Justice reaches agreement with Davenport landlord to pay for harassment

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday it reached an agreement with a Davenport landlord accused of sexually harassing and abusing tenants.

Juan Goitia and his company, 908 Bridge Cooperative, would pay $135,000 under the proposed consent order "to compensate individuals harmed by the harassment," according to a news release from the Justice Department. The agreement must still be approved by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

The DOJ did not detail who would receive portions of the $135,000 payment.

Michael J. McCarthy of the law firm McCarthy Lammers & Hines, who represented Goitia, said his client denied wrongdoing.

"But we reached a settlement rather than go to trial," McCarthy said. "I can't comment on it any more than that."

The Justice Department alleges Goitia harassed female tenants as far back as at least 2010, including entering their apartments uninvited, touching tenants' bodies without their consent, exposing his penis to a female tenant and suggesting female tenants exchange sexual favors for a reduction in rent.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division called sexual harassment by landlords and housing providers "an illegal and egregious abuse of power that deprives tenants of their right to be safe and secure in their homes."

The DOJ complaint filed in late 2020 on behalf of Molly Haan, who rented a unit from Goitia in an apartment building at 1011 Bridge Ave., detailed instances where Goitia allegedly entered the homes of female tenants without their consent and without prior notice and retaliated against tenants who resisted his sexual overtures or complained about the harassment.

Molly Haan initially filed a complaint with the Davenport Police Department against Goitia in June of 2018. Davenport police, though, did not pursue the complaint. Three days after contacting the police, Haan filed a fair housing complaint with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Haan claimed Giotia tried to start conversations with her about her sex life and touched her without her permission, including allegedly entering Haan's apartment uninvited and touching her genitals.

The complaint states Haan feared for her safety and stopped staying at her apartment by the end of July 2018, and claimed Goitia agreed she could end her lease then. But despite paying August rent, the DOJ claims Goitia issued Haan a notice of past-due rent in early August after receiving notice of her fair housing complaint.

Haan petitioned Scott County District Court for relief from sexual abuse and was granted a protective order against Goitia a few days later.

Other women who lived in apartments owned by Goitia testified to being subjected to similar abuse, according to the DOJ.

An investigation by HUD found complaints to police about Goitia's behavior toward tenants dated back to at least Nov. 24, 2010. In that report, a tenant detailed Giotia's attempts to kiss and fondle her, as well as continually asking her out.

Then, in 2012, the DOJ alleges Goitia exposed his penis to a female tenant and asked her if she "wanted it." After refusing, Goitia allegedly terminated her tenancy, according to the complaint.

On June 6, 2015, another tenant filed a complaint with the Davenport Police Department alleging Goitia "prowled around the apartments" and asked questions about her boyfriend. A report filed with Davenport Police on Aug. 27, 2015 alleged Goitia offered to massage another tenant and offered cash for sex with her.

Goitia, however, was never arrested or criminally charged with sexual abuse, harassment or assault in Scott County, according to a search of Iowa online court records.

"The egregiousness of alleged actions within this charge indicates a greater problem within our community relating to the safety and security of tenants within their home," Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey said in a statement Wednesday. "I am in awe of the courage of the survivors who were willing to come forward, share their stories and report the conduct which was undoubtedly an incredibly courageous step."

"While the #metoo movement has sparked a greater willingness of survivors to come forward, "their accounts are not always met with effective enforcement actions or remedial measures," Lacey said.

"When people are subjected to harassment in housing and seek assistance from law enforcement, they should receive it," Lacey continued. "This settlement is indicative of the commitment from civil rights law enforcement agencies to pursue remedial action and hold landlords accountable under the local, state and federal fair housing laws."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.