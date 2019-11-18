{{featured_button_text}}

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people from Lyndon, Ill.

Whiteside County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received call at 1:35 p.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial St., Lyndon.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the residence secured.

Deputies were able to look through a bedroom window from the outside and saw a male subject on the bed. Deputies along with assistance from the Prophetstown Police Department gained entry into the residence.

Once inside the residence, deputies discovered the bodies of Thomas E. Whitney, 78, in the bedroom, and Dawn R. Whitney, 53, in the bathroom.

At this time the cause of death for both is unknown. The death investigation is ongoing with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office and Whiteside County Coroner Office.

Autopsies will be conducted in the next couple of days.

