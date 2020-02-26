Deputies seek help in Port Byron burglaries

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who broke in to several businesses in Port Byron.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The burglaries occurred between February 4-16 during the early morning hours.

The suspect can be seen in the attached images.

Anyone with any information about these break-ins are asked to call 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0