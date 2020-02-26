Deputies seek help in Port Byron burglaries

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who broke in to several businesses in Port Byron.
The burglaries occurred between February 4-16 during the early morning hours.
The suspect can be seen in the attached images.
Anyone with any information about these break-ins are asked to call 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
