Deputies seek help in Port Byron burglaries
topical

Burglary suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who broke in to several businesses in Port Byron.

The burglaries occurred between February 4-16 during the early morning hours.

The suspect can be seen in the attached images.

Anyone with any information about these break-ins are asked to call 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

