Des Moines man arrested in Davenport for robbery pleads not guilty

A Des Moines man arrested in Davenport for three counts of first-degree robbery pleaded not guilty and demanded his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Thursday.
Calvonta Ibrion Stallings, 22, was arrested in December for allegedly robbing three people at gunpoint during the late-night hours of Nov. 2, 2019, and the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2019.
The first two robberies occurred within 11 minutes of each other, while the third occurred about 4½ hours later.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Harrison Street. In that robbery, Stallings is alleged to have pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at a woman and demanded that she give him her purse and car keys. Stallings fled with a teal-colored purse and the woman’s car keys.
At 9:25 p.m., 11 minutes later, officers were sent to the 1600 block of West 4th Street for an armed robbery investigation. In that robbery, Stallings is alleged to have pointed a black handgun at a woman and demanded that she give him her purse, car keys and cellphone before fleeing the scene with a black-and-brown purse, a red iPhone and the keys to the victim’s vehicle.
At 1:54 a.m., police were sent to the 200 block of Brady Street to investigate an armed robbery. Stallings is alleged to have pointed a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine at a man and demanded the man give him his wallet before shoving the victim against a brick wall.
About 30 minutes after the last robbery, officers located Stallings in a vehicle, a gold-colored Chevrolet Malibu, used in the robbery at 321 Division St., the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard convenience store.
The last victim was brought to the scene of Stallings’ arrest and positively identified him as the robber, according to the arrest affidavit.
Three of the last victim’s bank cards were found in Stallings’ possession.
Officers served a search warrant on Stalling’s home at the time, 2002 W. 1st St., and recovered items stolen in the first two robberies.