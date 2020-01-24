Detailed allegations emerge in East Moline cop's sex assault case

DeGreve was then re-assigned to East Moline Police patrol duties and did not return to the high school.

"As soon as the allegations came to my attention I removed Kirk DeGreve from his position as a school resource officer and immediately referred the case to the ISP," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said until he had evidence of DeGreve's wrongdoing, policy dictated he remain a "working police officer."

"Policy was followed," Reynolds said. "There has to be some evidence, some reason, to start any process. That's what we were waiting for."

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, on Jan. 16 search warrants were served and interviews completed, at which time evidence of criminal conduct was recovered.

That same day, state police investigators notified Ramsey of potential evidence of criminal conduct developed in the investigation, and Ramsey placed DeGreve on administrative leave, per department policy.

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal has requested Carroll County State's Attorney Scott Brinkmeier prosecute the case to avoid conflicts of interest or appearance of bias.

DeGreve was booked into the jail and released after posting 10% of a $150,000 bond, or $15,000.