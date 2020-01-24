Detailed allegations emerge in East Moline cop's sex assault case

A East Moline Police officer accused of sexual assault and possessing child pornography is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl over the summer of 2019, and possessed an image of a child he knew to be under 18.
Kirk DeGreve, 47, was a school resource officer at United Township High School until August 2019. The alleged assaults occurred between June 16, 2019 and July 15, 2019 and July 15, 2019 and Aug. 10, 2019, according to search warrant documents filed in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He also allegedly possessed "a photograph" or "similar visual reproduction or depiction" of a child.
DeGreve, now on administrative leave from the East Moline Police Department, was taken into custody Thursday in Sangamon County, Illinois, by Illinois State Police, and transported to Rock Island to face two felony counts of criminal sexual assault and two felony counts of possessing child pornography.
The case began in August when allegations of inappropriate contact between DeGreve and a United Township High School student were made to then-East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds and the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office, according to news releases from the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office and East Moline Police.
East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the allegations came from UT's administration. Reynolds immediately removed DeGreve as school resource officer and contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent criminal investigation.
DeGreve was then re-assigned to East Moline Police patrol duties and did not return to the high school.
"As soon as the allegations came to my attention I removed Kirk DeGreve from his position as a school resource officer and immediately referred the case to the ISP," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said until he had evidence of DeGreve's wrongdoing, policy dictated he remain a "working police officer."
"Policy was followed," Reynolds said. "There has to be some evidence, some reason, to start any process. That's what we were waiting for."
According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, on Jan. 16 search warrants were served and interviews completed, at which time evidence of criminal conduct was recovered.
That same day, state police investigators notified Ramsey of potential evidence of criminal conduct developed in the investigation, and Ramsey placed DeGreve on administrative leave, per department policy.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal has requested Carroll County State's Attorney Scott Brinkmeier prosecute the case to avoid conflicts of interest or appearance of bias.
DeGreve was booked into the jail and released after posting 10% of a $150,000 bond, or $15,000.
His first appearance on the charge is Feb. 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
The case remains under investigation by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
The sexual assault charges are Class 1 felonies under Illinois law, which carry a prison sentence of four to 15 years. The child pornography charges are Class 3 felonies that carry a prison sentence of two years to five years.