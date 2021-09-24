Details emerge in Bettendorf suffocation case

More details have emerged in the case of a Bettendorf man charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother.
Todd Alan Laing Sr., 49, was arrested Sept. 14 for the attempted murder, which allegedly took place on Nov. 11, 2020.
At a preliminary hearing Friday, Bettendorf Police Detective Jeffrey Buckles testified he was called to the Bettendorf residence on Nov. 11 where a hospice nurse had reported the possible death of a patient, Ralph Laing.
Buckles said allegations were made against Todd Laing in relation to his brother's death, so the police department began an investigation which involved interviewing family members, friends, coworkers and associates of Todd Laing.
Family reportedly told police Todd Laing had asked to be alone with his sick brother on Nov. 11, and the two were left alone in a bedroom. Several family members were in the home.
Todd Laing's adult niece reportedly told police she was outside the room and could hear Ralph Laing's labored breathing stop. She opened the door to check on the brothers and saw Todd Laing with both hands over the victim's mouth. The niece yelled and forced Todd Laing out of the room. She and another family member then administered aid to Ralph Laing.
Todd Laing reportedly came back into the room and said, "I did what needed to be done. Ralph didn't want to be like that."
Ralph Laing died 10 days later on Nov. 21.
Buckles said Todd Laing reportedly told other friends and coworkers about the suffocation.
After Buckles' testimony, Judge Marlita Greve explained that in a preliminary hearing the prosecution only has to prove there is a possibility the defendant committed the crime for the case to move forward. Greve said she believed that low burden of proof had been met, and an arraignment was scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 14.
Attempted murder is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Todd Laing is being held in the Scott County Jail without bond, but has a bond review hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28.