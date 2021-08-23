DeWitt man accused of lighting car on fire in Davenport pleads not guilty

A DeWitt man arrested in July for allegedly lighting someone's car on fire in May pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in an arraignment filed Thursday.
Kele Truman Jech-Jones, 34, of DeWitt, is charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The amount of damage to the car was over $750, according to court documents.
Jech-Jones was the second man arrested in relation to the car fire. Aaron Munn, 29, of Davenport was arrested in June and is also charged with second-degree arson. Munn pleaded not guilty on August 12.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
