DeWitt man accused of lighting car on fire in Davenport pleads not guilty
Kele Jech-Jones.jpg

Jech-Jones

A DeWitt man arrested in July for allegedly lighting someone's car on fire in May pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in an arraignment filed Thursday.

Kele Truman Jech-Jones, 34, of DeWitt, is charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Aaron Munn.jpg

Munn

The amount of damage to the car was over $750, according to court documents.

Jech-Jones was the second man arrested in relation to the car fire. Aaron Munn, 29, of Davenport was arrested in June and is also charged with second-degree arson. Munn pleaded not guilty on August 12.

