A DeWitt man was arrested Friday after police say he sexually abused a girl over a three-year period.
James Anthony Reisdorf, 47, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
His bond was set at $25,000 cash-only in Clinton County Court. He has a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
He remained in the Clinton County Jail Monday morning.
Reisdorf went to the DeWitt Police Department Friday at the request of an officer to talk about an incident reported to the police department, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
The initial investigation revealed that he had access to the girl, and Reisdorf admitted to an officer that he performed sexual acts on the girl over the last three years, according to the affidavit.