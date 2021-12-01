DeWitt man facing sex abuse charge after allegedly raping a woman

A DeWitt man is facing sexual abuse charges after police said he raped a woman.
Jacob James Bailey, 20, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s investigator Marissa Mussmann, Bailey and the victim had been hanging out with mutual friends on Nov. 10. Bailey went back to the woman’s residence to watch TV. He then allegedly raped the woman.
During a Snapchat conversation Nov. 11, the woman told Bailey that when she said no she meant no. Bailey responded that he was sorry and that "I should have listened to you," according to the affidavit.
During an interview with authorities Bailey told officers he had been drinking.
Bailey was arrested Tuesday and made a first appearance Wednesday in Clinton County District Court.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Bailey was being held Wednesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
