DeWitt man pleads not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old
DeWitt man pleads not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old

A DeWitt man accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in February pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Wednesday in Clinton County Court.

Edgar Jared Delacruz, 21, was arrested earlier this month and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by DeWitt Police Officer Justin Witt, the victim and her parents reported the sexual assault to DeWitt Police Department on Sept. 6. 

Delacruz admitted to sexually abusing the victim on that date, according to the arrest affidavit.

Along with pleading not guilty, Delacruz waived his right to a speedy trial in the written arraignment. 

Edgar Delacruz

Edgar Delacruz
