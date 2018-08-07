Roy DeWitt, the former Davenport housing programs manager, wants a lower sentence or, in the alternative, to take back his guilty plea to eight counts of invasion of privacy for placing a hidden camera in an employee-only bathroom at the city-owned Heritage High Rise apartments.
The 47-year-old Pella man filed a motion Thursday through his attorney, Steve Hanna, six days after Judge Marlita Greve sentenced him to up to 16 years in prison.
In the brief motion, Hanna wrote that DeWitt’s written plea agreement filed June 12 had a sentence cap of up to six years in prison.
“That it is in the interest of justice that the sentence be modified to six years, or the defendant be allowed to withdraw his plea of guilty,” Hanna wrote in the motion.
The plea agreement stated that “concurrence of the court to this agreement is a condition to the acceptance of the plea,” he wrote.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine wrote in a response filed Friday the plea agreement stated that prosecutors agreed to cap their recommendation at six years and did not state the judge was bound to that sentence.
“It was an open plea,” she wrote in the motion. “Therefore, the defendant was aware he faced the full sentence allowed under the law.
The motion to withdraw the guilty plea should have happened within 45 days of a guilty plea or not later than five days before his sentencing hearing, she added.
A hearing date had not been set as of Tuesday morning.
Around 10:50 a.m. March 14, detectives from the Davenport Police Department launched an investigation at Heritage High Rise, 501 W. 3rd St.
They learned that DeWitt concealed a spyware digital movie camera in an employee bathroom that required key access where employees would reasonably have an expectation of privacy.
The camera was positioned in a manner to capture and record video for later playback purposes to cause arousal and sexual gratification, according to police.
Eight people were recorded multiple times from approximately January 2017 through March 2018 without their consent and was positioned to record them in full or partial nudity.
Male and female staff members were recorded, as well as images of DeWitt masturbating. He also was recorded holding the camera in his hands. Deleted images from the hidden camera were recovered on a memory card located on his personal cellphone, according to police.
He was fired March 19 after he failed to appear for an interview and pre-disciplinary meeting.