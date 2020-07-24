Dinkins facing charges of meth trafficking in Bureau County, Illinois

Henry Earl Dinkins, the man Davenport police have named a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, is wanted in Bureau County, Illinois, on meth trafficking charges.

An interstate detainer was placed on Dinkins on Thursday.

According to Bureau County Circuit Court electronic records, Dinkins is facing one count of manufacture and delivery of more than 200 grams of amphetamine or an analog of amphetamine, and one count of delivery of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine.

Both of the charges are Class X felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years. No court dates have been set.

Dinkins, 47, of Davenport, remains in the Scott County Jail on a sex offender registry violation. His bond is set at $25,000 cash only. He also is being held without bond on a parole violation.

