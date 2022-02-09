Dinkins seeks new attorney in the Breasia Terrell murder trial

The man accused of the 2020 kidnapping and murder of Breasia Terrell will appear in court Thursday to ask for a new attorney.

Henry Dinkins is scheduled to be in Scott County Court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a hearing with Scott County District Judge Henry Latham to review the written request Dinkins made for a new attorney in late January.

Dinkins' letter to Latham was stamped Jan. 25 — the same day Latham moved the start of the trial to May 9, with a final pretrial hearing set for May 4. Before the change, Dinkins' trial was slated to start Feb. 14.

In the letter Dinkins said he had not seen public defender Miguel Puentes "but once in eight months." Dinkins also claims Puentes gave him false phone numbers and that he could not contact the attorney.

It was Puentes who filed the Jan. 20 motion to have the case continued, stating in his motion that “an assessment of our defense case indicates we are admittedly unprepared to proceed as currently scheduled; therefore, necessitating this filing.”

Dinkins concluded his request for a new attorney with the following words: "I'm asking the courts to give me someone that's willing to help me fight this case."

Dinkins is being held in the Clinton County jail, the same county where human remains were discovered near a small farm pond three miles north of DeWitt on March 22, 2021.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced "heart-breaking news" on March 31, 2021 and confirmed the remains found by a pair of fishermen were those of Breasia.

On May 5, 2021, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Breasia was missing for almost a year. She was last seen alive late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2020, in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, where she and her brother were visiting Dinkins.

The Davenport Police Department searched Credit Island and Dinkins was taken into custody. By July 12, 2020, he was in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex offender violation, a class D felony. The charge — later expanded to three charges — was not related to Breasia's disappearance.

Two days after his formal arrest, police named Dinkins "a person of interest" in Breasia's disappearance.

