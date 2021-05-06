 Skip to main content
Dinkins will get a public defender in Breasia Terrell murder case
Dinkins will get a public defender in Breasia Terrell murder case

The Davenport man accused of kidnapping and shooting Breasia Terrell, 10, will be represented by a public defender, a Scott County judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Cheryl Traum also decided that Henry Earl Dinkins will be held without bond in the Scott County Jail.

Dinkins demanded his right to a preliminary trial Thursday, which is scheduled for May 14, via a Zoom hearing. Dinkins' next court appearance is May 10.

The Davenport police and Scott County Attorney's Office discuss the charges.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder in the case of Breasia Terrell, who was missing from July 2020 to March 2021, when her remains were found in a pond outside of DeWitt.

Dinkins is Breasia's brother's father, and the girl was at his apartment the night she disappeared. Police allege Dinkins shot her to death, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said during a Wednesday morning news conference at the Davenport Police Department.

