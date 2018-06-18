ROCK ISLAND -- A discharge hearing began Monday in Rock Island County court for a man ruled unfit to stand trial for the 2017 slayings of two family members.
John P. Conwell, 40, of Rock Island, faces two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of killing his grandmother and uncle, Eleanor M. Conwell, 90, and Steve D. Conwell, 69, according to authorities. The two died May 14, 2017, in their Rock Island home. They were both struck on the head, and their throats were cut.
Conwell was ruled unfit to stand trial in August and in March was found still unable to participate, according to court records.
Discharge hearings are scheduled when it is thought unlikely that a defendant will be found fit, according to an Illinois statute. The hearing is similar to a bench trial. Attorneys on both sides of the case can present evidence before a judge, who must determine whether the evidence is sufficient to establish that the defendant committed the crime.
There are several rulings possible, depending on the circumstances, the statute states.
The judge can rule there is not enough evidence and acquit the defendant, though the state can pursue civil commitment in the event of that ruling, according to the statute.
The defendant can be acquitted by being found not guilty by reason of insanity. In such cases, defendants undergo mental health treatment. For a felony charge, they will be in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for a period of time up to the maximum sentence possible under the criminal charge.
If the judge rules the evidence shows the defendant committed the crime, then the defendant is returned to the custody of the DHS for a period of extended treatment, the length of which is based on the charges. For first-degree murder, that period is up to five years.
If, at the end of that period, the defendant is deemed fit, the criminal case can proceed. If the defendant remains unfit, then the court must decide whether the defendant can be involuntarily committed or is a danger to the public.
In the latter case, the defendant remains in DHS custody, the statute states. The jurisdiction in which the charges were filed against the defendant must approve any release of the defendant during a period equal to the maximum sentence the defendant would have faced in a criminal trial.
The discharge hearing is scheduled through Wednesday. Details of Monday's testimony will be available at qconline.com this afternoon and in Tuesday's newspaper.