Discussions about policing underway in the Quad-Cities

Local government officials and various groups advocating for racial equality and social justice are discussing policing and other issues in the Quad-Cities.
How law enforcement agencies police and the prevention of abuse of police powers, particularly against people of color, has been the focus of debate and protest in the United States since the May death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
The Quad-Cities area has been no different. There have been a number of protests, and government officials and representatives of the NAACP and other groups said recently they have been discussing those issues together.
“We want to see what we can do moving forward to make sure we have a good community for all,” Larry Roberson, president of the Davenport branch of the NAACP, said Monday.
The NAACP has been meeting with the police agencies in Scott County — the county’s sheriff’s office and the Davenport and Bettendorf police departments — to discuss concerns over restraint tactics like chokeholds and racial profiling as a problem, Roberson said.
He said these were not the first such meetings, and he does not expect a quick process. The parties meet, law enforcement leaders digest what they are being told, then the groups meet again.
“I think they’re listening,” Roberson said. “We’re listening.”
There was also a meeting recently between the NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens, and Churches United of the Quad City Area, Mayor Mike Matson of Davenport, Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher and Tony Knobbe, chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
Roberson said a big part of that conversation concerned economics, including increasing diversity among government employees and among the contractors governments hired for projects, and creating summer job opportunities to help youth stay out of trouble.
Matson said the initial meeting was a listening session that would allow the government officials to hear concerns.
“I believe it’s important to listen,” he said.
Gallagher said dealing with the issue would be a challenge, but the groups needed to listen to each other, to cooperate and create a plan to alleviate the community's concerns.
“It’s a large issue, but it’s a great opportunity,” he said.
Matson said he would like to find funding to help police with situations that might be more about helping youth or social work than crime.
He said that would require additional funding, not the shifting of police monies to social programs described in the police defunding concept.
Both Matson and Gallagher said they would like to work with the community to add more diversity in their cities’ work forces, including in their public safety departments.
Knobbe said for him the best way to engage in such an exchange would be to respectfully trade positions and get asked questions that made him uncomfortable.
The conversation was positive, and he was uncomfortable, Knobbe said.
“That’s good,” he said.
Matson said the city’s police were talking with the community in other circumstances — police Chief Paul Sikorski has been meeting with residents for a while, and recently gave a report on how police in Iowa are and are not supposed to use force.
The police are already doing things like bias training, and he believes the department has a good review process for police conduct, Matson said. But there could be room for improvement — more frequent bias training, for example, or a tightening of the accountability process.
Gallagher said Bettendorf officers had good training and use of force standards. The policies are regularly reviewed to see if adjustments are needed.
Gallagher also said there were ongoing conversations with Global Awareness Citizens.
Global Awareness Citizens goal is helping people locally and globally be happier, healthier and better educated with diversity as part of that focus, Jacqueline Tome, president of of the group, said.
After Floyd’s death, the group wanted to help, and decided to concentrate on education about policing and social justice issues, Tome said. Particularly, what is law enforcement or local government already doing about these issues, and how does that compare to the concerns being raised by the community?
Global Awareness Citizens intends to prepare a list of Quad-Cities-wide suggestions based on information it is gathering in the issue, Tome said. The task force that will prepare the suggestions will have members with a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives.
The group plans to launch a web page based on its findings so people can learn more and ask further questions, she said.
Both the suggestions and the web page are expected to be published toward the middle of end of July.
