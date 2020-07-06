Discussions about policing underway in the Quad-Cities

Local government officials and various groups advocating for racial equality and social justice are discussing policing and other issues in the Quad-Cities.

How law enforcement agencies police and the prevention of abuse of police powers, particularly against people of color, has been the focus of debate and protest in the United States since the May death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The Quad-Cities area has been no different. There have been a number of protests, and government officials and representatives of the NAACP and other groups said recently they have been discussing those issues together.

“We want to see what we can do moving forward to make sure we have a good community for all,” Larry Roberson, president of the Davenport branch of the NAACP, said Monday.

The NAACP has been meeting with the police agencies in Scott County — the county’s sheriff’s office and the Davenport and Bettendorf police departments — to discuss concerns over restraint tactics like chokeholds and racial profiling as a problem, Roberson said.