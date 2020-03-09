Disturbance leads to shots fired, arrest in Davenport
Disturbance leads to shots fired, arrest in Davenport

  • Updated
6200 Brown Street

Heavy police presence in the 6200 block of Brown Street, Davenport. Crime scene tape is strung across the street.

 Linda Cook

One juvenile was arrested following a disturbance call Sunday night in Davenport.

Police were called at 10:36 p.m. to the 6200 block of Brown Street to a disturbance call involving several people fighting with possible shots fired.

Officers canvassed the area and located a fired cartridge case.

One vehicle was damaged by gunfire. No other damage or injuries were reported.

One male juvenile was arrested for interference. Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

