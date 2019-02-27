A Dixon, Iowa felon has been indicted in federal court several months after investigators say they found methamphetamine, a gun and other items in his home and vehicle.
Court records show a federal grand jury handed up a five-count indictment against Jamie Allen Fulton, 51, on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felon in possession with a weapon, on Feb. 13.
The case against Fulton was unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, the same day he made an initial appearance on the charges.
An arraignment and detention hearing is scheduled Friday. He will remain in custody at least until that hearing.
Fulton was arrested in October and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon in Scott County District Court. The charges were still pending as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at Fulton’s home, in the 2000 block of Walcott Street, Dixon, at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24, according to an arrest affidavit.
Deputies found about one gram of methamphetamine on Fulton, a Kel-tec 9mm pistol, about 5.3 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging material in his vehicle.
Deputies also found marijuana pipes, packaging material and two digital scales in Fulton’s bedroom, as well as text messages on his phone indicating he supplied multiple people with methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Fulton has prior convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
The federal indictment states that Fulton between January 2017 and Oct. 24 conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least five grams of methamphetamine.
The indictment further alleges that he distributed methamphetamine on Oct. 3 and Oct. 15.