A DNA hit from an FBI data system may have helped Davenport police solve a 2016 sexual assault case as it led to the arrest of Davenport man on Thursday.
Joe Nathaniel Holden Jr., 57, of 501 W. 3rd St., Apt. 707, Davenport, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Maureen Hammes, on Oct. 3, 2016, a woman told police was the victim of a sexual assault.
The woman told police that she was held captive in a “crack house” from Sept. 26, 2016, through Sept. 28, 2016, and during that time she had been sexually assaulted.
The woman told police that a black man named Joe picked her up in the area of the Scott County Courthouse and asked her if she wanted to get drunk. She agreed to go with the man and he took her to a house located at 722 Vine St.
While at the house, the victim told police that several men kept visiting the house. The victim said she did not know any of the men.
The victim told police that she smoked crack cocaine while she was at the house and believes that she may have been given some other types of drugs.
The victim’s clothing and belongings were taken from her while she was at the house, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police she remembered being fondled by the man named Joe, but was unsure if anyone had sex with her. The victim had a hard time remembering what actually happened while she was at the house because, as she told police, she was intoxicated and had been using drugs.
The victim was able to get out of the house and got medical treatment, according to Hammes’ arrest affidavit. A sexual assault kit was done on the victim and it was sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab.
Nearly two years later, on Aug. 7, 2018, the Iowa crime lab contacted Davenport police about a possible offender as a suspect was identified through the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, operated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The CODIS hit gave a possible offender as Holden.
Under Iowa law, people who are convicted of felonies and certain aggravated misdemeanors must provide a DNA sample that is placed in CODIS.
On Jan. 21, 2015, Holden pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft in a case that began July 7, 2017. He received a sentence of deferred judgment and two years on probation.
On Jan. 4, 2017, Holden successfully completed his probation and an order was placed to expunge that portion of his criminal record.
After the CODIS hit, Davenport police obtained a warrant to get a sample of Holden’s DNA to send to the state crime lab for comparison with the DNA from the sexual assault kit. While CODIS is used to identify a possible suspect, evidence from CODIS is not normally used in a trial.
On Oct. 8, police located Holden and he invited them to his apartment. According to the arrest affidavit, Holden denied ever having sex with the victim at the house on Vine Street, and said he has a lady friend who is black what he has sex with on occasion. He denied ever having sex with the victim.
On Nov. 30, the state crime lab said it had confirmed Holden’s DNA in the victim’s sexual assault kit.
Holden was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. He was being held without bond until he makes his first appearance before a Scott County District Court Judge or Magistrate.