A Clinton man is behind bars in Scott County after sheriff’s deputies say his DNA linked him to a residential burglary in Eldridge where where vehicles, guns, jewelry and credit cards were taken.
Gaige Obadiah Tague, 34, of the 2300 block of Barker Street, faces charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
The burglary and theft charges are Class C felonies each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The remaining charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Judge Cheryl Traum did not find probable cause for an additional charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, according to court records.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing May 17.
An Eldridge couple left in December 2017 to winter in another state and a family member was checking the home periodically, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the family member found the back door open, and the house in disarray. Items were missing, including 20 firearms including handguns, long guns, and ammunition, and the large gun storage safe, a 1997 GMC Jimmy, a 2013 Ford F-150, jewelry and credit cards. The cards were used at stores in the Clinton area.
On Jan. 20, 2018, the Ford F-150 was recovered in Whiteside County, Illinois at the scene of another residential burglary where suspects were attempting to take a large gun safe. Police found other homes and barns in Whiteside County also had been broken into.
A day later, the GMC Jimmy was recovered in Clinton, after it was involved in a crash with a parked car. A man was seen running from the vehicle after the crash. Blood, cigarette butts, and mail addressed to Tague were found in the vehicle. Evidence collected from the Eldridge home and the stolen SUV was sent to the state crime lab and a DNA profile was developed that matched a DNA sample taken from Tague. The lab also developed a second DNA profile from materials collected from the home, but it has not been matched with anyone.
On Feb. 11, 2018, one of the stolen guns was recovered in Clinton and a .22-caliber rifle was recovered in June in Dixon, Illinois.