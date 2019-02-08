Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in finding the following people who have been added to the agency's wanted suspects list.
They are:
Beau Bradley Ekstrom, 25, wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for parole violation/lascivious acts with a child and sex offender failure to register.
Ekstrom is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
Chaz Allen Patty, 25, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for escape/theft first and sex offender failure to register.
Patty is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.