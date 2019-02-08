Try 1 month for 99¢

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in finding the following people who have been added to the agency's wanted suspects list.

They are:

Beau Bradley Ekstrom

Beau Bradley Ekstrom

Beau Bradley Ekstrom, 25, wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for parole violation/lascivious acts with a child and sex offender failure to register.

Ekstrom is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Chaz Allen Patty

Chaz Allen Patty

Chaz Allen Patty, 25, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for escape/theft first and sex offender failure to register.

Patty is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

