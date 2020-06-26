Do you recognize this person?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured subject.

"On June 11 the subject pictured in the striped shirt entered Leaf N Liquor, 4145 7th St., East Moline and punched another customer in the face over a vehicle damage dispute. The suspect left the area prior to police arrival."

Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.