Do you recognize this person?
topical alert

Do you recognize this person?

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Battery
Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured subject.

According to Crime Stoppers,

"On June 11 the subject pictured in the striped shirt entered Leaf N Liquor, 4145 7th St., East Moline and punched another customer in the face over a vehicle damage dispute. The suspect left the area prior to police arrival."

Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News