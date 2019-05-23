MOLINE — Two people are being sought after an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon at a Moline convenience store.
The robbery occurred at 3:38 p.m. at 1901 16th St., according to the Moline Police Department. The robbers, described only as males, displayed a handgun, which was black and silver.
Security camera footage shows the two approaching an employee who is behind the counter. One assailant, wearing a black hoodie and what appears to be a mask and gloves, points the pistol at the employee, while the other robber, in a gray hoodie, comes around the counter and begins pulling money from the till.
Once they have the money, the two fled the store.
