A Davenport doctor who has been free for 18 months while awaiting sentencing on multiple federal counts of health care fraud was taken into custody Thursday by federal officers for violating the conditions of his release.
Paul Matthew Bolger, 47, was held Thursday night in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. He is scheduled to appear Friday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, for a pretrial release revocation hearing.
According to U.S. District Court documents, federal agents searched Bolger’s businesses and vehicles Tuesday. The probable cause for the search warrants was based on three controlled transactions between a government confidential source and Bolger.
Bolger prescribed phentermine, an amphetamine-like medicine used for weight loss, according to court documents. Phentermine is a schedule IV controlled substance.
Two of the transactions occurred in Burlington, and one occurred in Iowa City.
According to court documents, Bolger does not have a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration registration to dispense controlled substances at any other location in Iowa except for his primary practice at 5510 Utica Ridge Road, Suite 300, Davenport.
Bolger appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court with his attorney, Jeff Lang. A final hearing on the revocation is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.
On August 22, 2017, Bolger pleaded guilty to 18 counts of making false statements relating to health care matters.
During February through May of 2015, Bolger, who was licensed to practice in Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, New Mexico and Ohio entered into an agreement with another person who would send Bolger patient intake forms and prescription forms. Bolger would then sign the prescription forms without having talked to most of the patients. No patients or intake forms were being screened by a medical professional prior to the forms being sent to Bolger.
Bolger was paid $50 to sign a prescription form.
The prescriptions were then filled by Patient Care America Pharmacy in Florida, and Haoeyou Pharmacy or its designee in California.
The pharmacies then billed Tricare, a health insurance program of the U.S. Department of Defense serving current and retired military personnel and their dependents worldwide.
Bolger also pleaded guilty to five counts that he mis-branded at least five prescriptions for patients residing in Alabama, a state in which he was not licensed.
The prescriptions were for flurbiprofen and gabapentin in the form of topical pain cream, but contained no such substances.
In total, Bolger’s participation in the scheme cost Tricare about $681,000, according to federal court documents.
For making false statements, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, on each count. A mandatory special assessment of $100 per count must be imposed.
For the mis-branding of the prescriptions he faces a prison sentence of one year and a fine of $100,000 on each count. A mandatory $25 assessment per count must be imposed.
To date, Bolger has agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution to Tricare.