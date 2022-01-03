 Skip to main content
Dog killed in building fire in Moline
Dog killed in building fire in Moline

Fire engine driving down street
A dog was killed Monday morning in a building fire in Moline, according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department. 

All of the human residents had safely left the building before firefighters arrived, close to 7:30 a.m., and fire crews were able to rescue a cat. 

The building, at 2515 6th Ave., is a multi-family structure with a basement. The fire was confined to the apartment it started in, and fire fighters were able to quickly put it out. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau and the Illinois State Fire Marshal Office.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire. 

