Dog shot and killed in Bettendorf Tuesday

A German Shepherd was shot and killed in Bettendorf Tuesday afternoon after reportedly chasing someone who had been standing in a neighbor's front yard.
Police were called to the intersection of Cypress Drive and Magnolia Drive a little before 3:30 p.m., according to Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball. The dead German Shepherd was in the street when police arrived.
Kimball said police have determined the dog got out of its yard and was running around the neighborhood. It entered a neighbor's property in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive where it acted aggressively toward someone who was standing in the front yard. The person tried to run away and the dog chased the person into the street. The person fired one round to stop the attacking dog. The single shot killed the dog.
Scott County Human Society Animal Control helped remove the dog from the scene at the request of the police department and the dog's owner.
The person who shot the dog has not been identified. They left the scene before police arrived.
Kimball requested that the person, or anyone who knows who they are, contact the Bettendorf Police Department at 564-344-4020.